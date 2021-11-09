Aldo Shoes UK reopens Oxford Street flagship store

Footwear brand Aldo UK has reopened its Oxford Street flagship store.

The reopening arrives one year after the retailer franchise was acquired by Bushell Investment Group after it fell into administration during 2020.

The acquisition saved 150 jobs and created 50 new ones. 12 stores in the UK and Ireland have been reopened, as well as a new store in Brent Cross Shopping Centre.

“We are extremely excited to be reopening our Aldo UK flagship store. It’s fantastic to be welcoming back the shoppers of Oxford Street to our in-store experience once again,” said managing director Jackie Lang.

The store will also feature the brand’s new collection, called Step into Love. Designed for winter and autumn wear, Lang said that the collection is about “inspiring people to love yourself, lift yourself and believe in yourself. We want to show people positively and authentically expressing themselves.”