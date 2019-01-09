Alexander McQueen opens new London flagship

Alexander McQueen this week debuted its new London flagship boutique, located at 27 Old Bond Street.

The British luxury brand opened an 11,000 sq ft space at the former DKNY address in London’s Mayfair. Housing both its men’s and women’s collection, the company is planning to double its brick and mortar locations to a portfolio of over 120 standalone store.

The flagship "creates a different kind of visitor flow that is calm and private, free and engaging,” Emmanuel Gintzburger, CEO of Alexander McQueen, stated in an interview with WWD.

“Traditionally, the last floor of a luxury retail store is very exclusive,” he said. “Here, we wanted to make it inclusive, breaking the rules and turning the pyramid upside down.

“Our top floor will be a creative space, where we want design and fashion communities to learn, discover and share.”

Photo credit: Bond Street association