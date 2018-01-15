​Alexander McQueen teams up with JD.com​'s Toplife

London - Alexander McQueen has partnered up with JD.com to launch a new online store on the Chinese ecommerce giant's luxury platform Toplife, in order to strengthen its presence in China.

The deal, which sees Alexander McQueen opening a dedicated webshop on Toplife, is set to give the luxury fashion brand access to JD.com's firmly-established logistical infrastructure as well as its understanding of Chinese luxury e-commerce. The new online store is set to offer Alexander McQueen complete fashion ranges, as well as accessories.

Alexander McQueen currently operates 15 stores throughout China and Hong Kong and aims to bolster its online reach by collaborating with JD.com “We are proud to collaborate with JD.com with the launch of our store on their Toplife platform,” said Emmanuel Gintzburger, CEO of Alexander McQueen in a statement. “It is a strategic addition to our physical presence in China, part of our multi-channel experience. JD.com’s advanced capabilities will allow us to engage with a larger local clientele, whilst respecting the creative expression of the house.”

Launched last October, Toplife aims to fill a gap in the Chinese e-commerce market by only offering full-priced items from premium global brands. Toplife offers international luxury brands access to its allround system, which seamlessly incorporates an online store, premium customer service, delivery services as well as marketing and branding expertise in China.

“JD is thrilled to welcome Alexander McQueen, one of the world’s most visionary and innovative fashion labels, to Toplife,” added Richard Liu, CEO of JD.com. “With our continued push into luxury, we are committed to bringing top-notch service and a vast array of options to our discerning luxury consumers. Alexander McQueen’s critically acclaimed collections are a perfect addition to the growing range of sophisticated offerings available on Toplife.”

The move follows on from the launch of Saint Laurent's stand-alone online store on Toplife earlier this month.

Photo: Alexander McQueen AW17/18 campaign, courtesy of JD.com