Alice + Olivia creates secret garden on Harvey Nichols terrace

Contemporary US womenswear label Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet is celebrating its spring collection with a floral ‘secret garden’ takeover of the terrace at Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge.

The Alice + Olivia Secret Garden will run until the end of May, coinciding with the Chelsea Flower Show, and features bright flower walls, pink tables and chairs, and festoon lighting. The cafe terrace will also offer flower-infused cocktails and mocktails by Grey Goose Essences, as well as pressed flower treats inspired by the brand's spring collection.

Image: Alice + Olivia; Alice + Olivia Secret Garden, Harvey Nichols

In addition, to celebrate the Chelsea Flower Show, all guest dining on the terrace between May 25 and 28 will receive a bouquet with their purchases.

The takeover takes inspiration from Alice + Olivia’s spring collection featuring cropped tailored blazers with matching shorts, chiffon blouses, embellished tops, wide-legged denim and trousers, and floral dresses that are speckled with hints of bright colours as if a garden comes to life on the garment itself.

The installation will run on the 5th floor café terrace of the historic department store until May 31.