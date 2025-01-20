Alice + Olivia opens debut denim pop-up on Madison Avenue, NYC

Alice + Olivia has opened its first-ever denim pop-up store in Manhattan, New York City.

Opening its doors on January 17, the Jean Bar is adjacent to the brand’s existing store at 755 Madison Avenue and offers Alice + Olivia’s newest denim collection, including exclusive styles.

Alice + Olivia interior of debut denim bar in NYC Credits: Georgia Nerheim

Set to run until April 30, the Jean Bar will also host special events on the weekend to further enhance the retail experience for customers. These in-store activations include denim customizations, styling workshops, patchwork, embroidery, bedazzling, and more for fully custom denim looks. Additional services such as matcha carts, hot chocolate, and other NYC vendors are set to take place during the pop-up.

Alicia + Olivia debut denim pop-up bar in NYC Credits: BFA - Michelle Kammerman

“We are so excited to unveil our first-ever pop-up “Jean Bar” on Madison Avenue," said Stacey Bendet, CEO and founder of Alice + Olivia, in a statement. "The Jean Bar is an interactive denim decorating experience including custom embroidery and exclusive design workshops that let customers explore both creativity and fashion as art. I can't wait for you to join us in this immersive fashion experience!"

Alicia + Olivia debut Jean Bar in NYC Credits: Georgia Nerheim

Serving as an experiential storefront for Alice + Olivia, the pop-up store features the brand’s playful and distinctive decor, with denim used throughout the interior. In addition, the denim pop-up will also showcase rare, exclusive pieces created solely for the activation. Highlights include limited-edition items like a new colorway of the crystal-embellished jeans, a favorite of artist Charli XCX, and one-of-a-kind jackets.

Alicia + Olivia debut denim pop-up in NYC Credits: BFA - Michelle Kammerman

Customers can also preview the Lovesac x Alice + Olivia collaboration at the pop-up, which mixes the unique styles of both brands in innovative denim designs and is available for pre-order.

Alicia + Olivia customizations in debut NYC denim bar Credits: BFA - Michelle Kammerman