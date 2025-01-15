Aligne opening pop-up in New York this April

British womenswear brand Aligne will make its bricks-and-mortar debut with a pop-up store opening in New York City this April.

Located at 27 Greene Street in New York City's SoHo neighbourhood, the pop-up will carry the brand’s core womenswear products, alongside a range of exclusive items.

Ginny Seymour, chief executive of Aligne, said in a statement on LinkedIn: “Bringing Aligne to New York City for our very first pop-up is an incredible milestone and the biggest step we've taken as a brand.

“Transforming our digital experience into a tangible, in-person reality, where we can directly connect with our community is beyond anything I imagined when we began our direct-to-consumer journey just 18 months ago.”

Aligne is powered by a small female-led team in East London and has become known for its considered and contemporary designs, from denim dresses to wide-leg trousers and classic maxi trench coats. The brand also supports women’s initiatives, including partnering with UK charity Smart Works, which dresses and coaches unemployed women for success at job interviews, as well as sponsoring girls’ and women’s rugby programmes.

On the brand’s website, Seymour added: “At Aligne, we stand for confidence. We celebrate and champion women creating their own paths and inspiring others along the way – an ethos that is reflected in our community and partnerships. From athletes to role models and trailblazers, Aligne is for women who lift each other up, whether that’s at home, in the workplace, or on the field.”

The brand doesn’t currently have a physical store in the UK, but it is stocked in luxury department store Liberty and Anthropologie stores.