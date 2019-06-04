Allbirds announces its first LA store

Allbirds is planning to open its first store in LA this August. This will be the sixth physical location and fifth within the U.S. for the San Francisco-based footwear brand. It currently operates retail locations in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Boston, Seattle and London.

Located at 1335 Abbot Kinney Blvd in Venice, CA, the upcoming store will encompass about a 2,000 square foot space. Like its existing locations, the new Allbirds store will showcase material displays in the windows and throughout the store that educate shoppers on the premium natural materials used in the brand's product range.

The store will also keep a wall of inventory accessible to customers, which is a key detail of every Allbirds retail location. This is intended to both serve as a colorful design detail as well as cut down on the shopper's wait time.

The brand shared that the LA store will have touch points unique to its city, yet the exact design details are currently still in the works.

Photo: courtesy of Allbirds