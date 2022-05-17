Allbirds announces opening of community-inspired stores

Sustainable footwear label Allbirds has announced it has opened two new stores in the US, both centred around the local communities they are situated in.

In Chicago, the brand has launched a new retail store and community centre in the city’s Fulton Market, similar to its other new location in Nashville’s Green Hills.

The openings mark the B Corp’s 43rd global store, with locations spanning North America, Asia and Europe.

Both of the stores’ interiors aim to bring attention to the raw materials it uses for its products, including merino wool and sugarcane, with much of the design inspired by the natural world itself.

Items are also displayed in a way that allows customers to see the carbon footprint for them.

According to Allbirds’ press release, the stores further reference the communities they are located in.

For example, the Fulton Market community is mirrored through custom mosaic artwork by a local artist, while Nashville’s influence can be seen in products like a Tennessee Iris flower bag or Music Row inspired pin.

The new stores follow a string of openings throughout the US by the eco-conscious brand, including in New York and New Jersey.