Allbirds lands in the Netherlands with Amsterdam store

San Francisco-based sustainable footwear brand Allbirds has chosen Amsterdam as the location for its first store in the Netherlands.

The 70-square-metre store, located in de Negen Straatjes, will open on 18 June and follows recent openings by the fast-growing brand in London and Berlin. The brand has operated a Dutch webstore since 2019.

The new store will also feature an exclusive sneaker, the Dutch Canvas Tree Runner, a version of its classic sneaker made of eucalyptus fiber.

Allbirds has quickly made a name for itself in the fashion industry since launching in 2014. The sustainable brand makes sneakers using natural and recycled materials and has fans including Barack Obama, Emma Watson and Oprah Winfrey.

In May, the brand announced a partnership with German sportswear giant Adidas to produce a sports performance shoe with the “lowest carbon footprint ever recorded”.