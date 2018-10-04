Allbirds to open first UK store

American luxury sustainable footwear brand, Allbirds, will open its first store in the UK next month in London’s Covent Garden.

The 1,600 square foot store, located at 121-123 Long Acre, will house the brand’s eco-friendly trainers and casual shoes made from sustainable materials, including the brand’s signature Wool, Tree and Sugar shoes.

The London store will mark the San Francisco-based brand’s third bricks and mortar venture, adding to its retail locations in New York and San Francisco.

In a statement Allbirds said: “Long Acre in Covent Garden is the perfect platform to launch our first European store and debut our product to the market. Because we develop products that are tactile in nature, it’s important to give customers a space to interact with our shoes.

“After witnessing the reaction to that first try-on moment, we understand the value in getting our products into the hands of curious shoppers so they can experience the comfort and design for themselves. This isn’t necessarily true for every company or industry, but we believe it is important for us.”

Simon Taylor, property director at The Mercers’ Company, added: “To secure the international debut for Allbirds in Covent Garden is a significant signing for the Mercers ownership and one which will add to the exciting brands already available.

“This product is a completely unique offer and having a physical store and showroom in such a prime location will be a great opportunity for the brand to grow within the UK.”

Allbirds was founded in 2016 by New Zealand-native Tim Brown and in partnership with Joey Zwillinger, an engineer and renewables expert, they created a revolutionary wool fabric made specifically for footwear.

Images: courtesy of Allbirds