AllSaints continues to target overseas expansion

British fashion brand AllSaints is continuing its expansion with its first concession in Spain, in the newly renovated El Corte Ingles department store in Madrid.

William Kim, chief executive officer of AllSaints, said: “As part of AllSaints’ on-going European expansion, the brand has partnered with the El Corte Ingles team to break back into the Spanish market.

“With over 80 years expertise in the Spanish retail sector, they were an obvious partnership choice for AllSaints. We are excited to work alongside them to drive further brand awareness in Spain and creating a seamless in-store experience that mirrors our online journey.”

The concession opened on February 10 and spans just over 430 square feet and features the brand’s womenswear spring collection. The space has been designed with the distinctive AllSaints aesthetic, including tailor-made fixtures and hand-crafted industrial display units.

The Spanish market is the latest entry for AllSaints, it recently opened its first store in Mexico, and last year launched stores in Peru and Chile. The retailer currently has more than 220 operated stores, franchises and outlets in 24 countries including the UK, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

Image: courtesy of AllSaints