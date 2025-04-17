AllSaints expands in the UK with two new stores

AllSaints opened two new stores in the UK in April, further shaping the brand's expansion in its home market. The new locations opened at St Pancras station in London and in the Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield.

The St Pancras store, which opened on April 10, is located on the ground floor of the station. With the opening of the St Pancras store, AllSaints now has 10 outlets in London, through a combination of standalone stores, concessions and outlets. The new Meadowhall store, which opened on April 14, replaces the previous store in the same location. The store is designed according to AllSaints' new store concept, which was introduced in Los Angeles in 2024.

Frankie Mallinson, global retail director of AllSaints, said in a press release: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new store in London St Pancras – a prime location that allows us to reach even more customers, including those travelling to or from the continent via the Eurostar. It marks an important milestone as we expand our presence in London, the city where AllSaints was born, and continue our valued partnership with Network Rail Property.”

Mallinson continued: “We are also delighted to have unveiled our new Meadowhall store, with an enhanced design concept that reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional shopping experiences in the UK.”

AllSaints’ new Meadowhall store Credits: AllSaints

AllSaints' St Pancras store Credits: AllSaints