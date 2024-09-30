AllSaints opens first store in Egypt responding to 'strong demand'

British fashion brand AllSaints has unveiled its first standalone store in Egypt, at Cairo’s Mall of Arabia. The 2,368 square foot space is located at Gate 15 of the shopping complex, and houses a range of AllSaints clothing, handbags, footwear and accessories.

The location has also been fitted with the brand’s freshly unveiled store design concept, initially launched in Los Angeles last year and has since reportedly been “very well received by customers across the world”, the brand said in a release. It involves the use of a lighter design, while retaining AllSaints’ “industrial DNA”.

The opening builds on AllSaints’ existing presence in Egypt, where it has been stocked in a number of department stores since March 2024, including DStore and OFive’s multi-brand sites. The country has since already presented “strong demand” for the brand, according to CEO Peter Wood, who said that Egypt was one of Africa and the Middle East’s largest retail market.

AllSaints Cairo store. Credits: AllSaints.

Wood added that he was confident the standalone store would “only strengthen our position in the country and wider region, before continuing: “We have a strong international footprint and are committed to growing it further, especially across Europe and Asia, where our offering is particularly resonating.

“Our new store design has been refined across the UK, Europe, North America and Asia, and I’m incredibly excited for it to make its debut in Egypt. AllSaints today is in an incredibly exciting place, and I am hugely grateful to all those involved in making this store opening, and our wider international expansion, a roaring success.”

AllSaints has already been on an international store expansion spree in recent years, having opened its first store in mainland China in Shanghai, as well as locations in Taiwan, South Korea, Mexico and Spain, among other countries.