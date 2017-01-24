AllSaints opens first store in Mexico

British fashion brand AllSaints has opened its first store in Mexico as the retailer looks to continue its expansion in Latin America.

The 2,368 square foot store in Mexico City’s Antara shopping centre, located in Polanco, offers menswear and womenswear collections alongside key looks from the autumn/winter 2016 collections and The Capital Collection handbag range.

The space has been designed with the distinctive AllSaints aesthetic, including tailor made fixtures and handcrafted industrial display units, whilst showcasing a unique feature wall displaying signature sewing machines against an LED backdrop.

The retailer’s debut in Mexico was facilitated by Grupo Sordo Madaleno, which currently operates across 25 retail locations hosting fashion, cosmetic and toy franchises.

Commenting on the opening, AllSaints chief executive William Kim, said: “Expansion in Latin America has always been an integral part to our growth strategy and we are thrilled to work with Group Sordo Madaleno on this venture.

“With over 50 years expertise in the Mexican retail sector, Group Sordo Madaleno were an obvious partnership choice for us. Not only do they excel in their existing market, they share our passion for exceptional customer experience and bringing AllSaints’ contemporary designs and premium quality collections to fashion lovers in Mexico.”

The opening in Mexico follows the stores in Peru and Chile launched at the end of 2016. The retailer has 220 directly operated stores, franchises, concessions and outlets in 23 countries including the UK, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

Image: AllSaints