AllSaints plots three pop-up store openings across UK

AllSaints is continuing its retail expansion with the opening of three new stores in the UK. The sites will all serve in a pop-up capacity, with each being secured for a minimum of one-year.

The first, which opened October 15, is located in The Mall at Cribbs Causeway just outside Bristol. The 1,719 square foot space, housing the brand’s full range, sits within the lower floor of the mall, where it already operates a concession inside the John Lewis department store.

This site will be followed by a new store at London’s Battersea Power Station, due to open November 5. In a press release, AllSaints said this opening in particular represented a key milestone in its retail strategy by expanding its footprint in the capital.

An additional store is set to launch November 12 in Stratford, replacing AllSaints’ previous location that had closed last year. According to Frankie Mallinson, the brand’s global retail director, the two London destinations “align with our vision for growth”.

Mallinson added: “These new premium openings mark an important step in strengthening our estate, and we look forward to welcoming even more customers into our stores.”

The three new sites build on recent openings by the brand in Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Manchester and Bicester Village, bringing AllSaints’ global store count to 323.