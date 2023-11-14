Alo Yoga announces UK expansion with debut London flagship

US athleisure brand Alo Yoga is expanding to the UK and opening its first flagship store on London’s King’s Road on November 17 as part of the brand’s retail growth strategy.

The opening marks the first of Alo’s bricks-and-mortar shops in the UK, with the Los Angeles-based brand planning to open two further freestanding stores across London in 2024.

This will include a flagship location on Regent Street, opening in summer 2024, which promises to be the “ultimate shopping experience,” complete with a gym and wellness club for Alo’s VIP customers.

Alo campaign image Credits: Alo Yoga

Additional openings in the capital include Brompton Road in autumn 2024, with the brand adding that further European expansion plans are “in the pipeline”.

Danny Harris, co-founder and co-chief executive of Alo Yoga, said in a statement: "As a brand which supports wellbeing, Alo has a strong synergy with the cultured lifestyle enjoyed in the UK and Europe.

"There is an incredible yoga and fitness scene in London and we're looking forward to connecting with our community in Europe, through our first retail store opening on the iconic Kings Road. Our retail expansion model continues to focus on convenience, guest experience, and community as we introduce Alo to our newest markets."

Alo campaign image Credits: Alo Yoga

Established in 2007, Alo intersects fashion, function and fitness, offering studio-to-street performance apparel and accessories for men and women, from yoga clothing and activewear essentials to luxe loungewear, dresses, and trainers. It has also garnered several celebrity fans, including Kendal and Kylie Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Swift.

Alo’s debut UK store will open at 33 King’s Road, London, on November 17.