Alpha Industries opens its first permanent retail store in New York City

American heritage brand Alpha Industries has opened its first permanent brick-and-mortar store in Soho, New York City.

The opening builds on the success of the brand's 2022 pop-up shop and sees the brand bring the Alpha story to life across several customer touchpoints.

Measuring more than 1,700 square feet, the debut store is a reflection of the brand's deep ties to American street culture. Located at 290 Lafayette Street, this location sits in a hub of art, music, and fashion and previously housed brands like Triple Five Soul while neighboring streetwear icons like Supreme.

Alpha Industries Credits: Alpha Industries

Mike Cirker, CEO of Alpha Industries, said in a statement: “For 64 years, Alpha Industries has combined utility and style. Our new Alpha store in New York’s Soho district brings that purpose and utility to life. We are thrilled to invite the world into our house where people can touch, feel, and experience six decades worth of Alpha’s story.”

Officially opening its doors to the public on October 14, a few days prior to the brand's 64th anniversary, the store offers Alpha Industries men's and women's main collections, collaborative collections, and limited-edition styles. The store's assortment also includes Re: Supply - a program offering a carefully curated selection of items with decades of military history.

The store will also serve as a hub for exclusive events, including customizations, upcycling sessions, and branded gatherings for Alpha Industries.