Amazon adds new brands to its Common Threads storefront

Amazon Fashion is helping small fashion businesses affected by the pandemic through a partnership with Vogue. The two parties have created a storefront called Common Threads: Vogue x Amazon Fashion to help brands reach customers through curated assortments.

Originally launched in May, Common Threads has now grown its roster to feature more brands. The latest additions include Anna Sui, Cushnie, Lemlem, and Thakoon.

Since launch, designers featured in the storefront have been able to build momentum to their businesses, replenishing inventory and adding more selections to the Common Threads storefront. This allows small brands to keep their teams of patternmakers, tailors and creatives intact, while simultaneously growing their consumer-base.

"We’re thrilled to be able to share lemlem’s collections in the Common Threads: Vogue x Amazon Fashion storefront starting today," Liya Kebede, founder and creative director of Lemlem, commented in a press release. "Amazon Fashion, Vogue and CFDA’s support through this digital storefront, and the Common Thread grant funding has been a lifeline for our brand during the pandemic. Thanks to this initiative we’re able to keep our team, our artisans and our valued local suppliers at work while helping introduce our beautiful styles to new customers."

