Amazon chosen as “best UK retailer” in Customer Satisfaction Awards

Amazon is UK’s best retailer according to this year’s Customer Satisfaction Awards, a ranking of retailers made by GlobalData. Having won just one award last year, Amazon beat the competition in three categories this time, including the top prize. John Lewis was a close second, while AO.com got the third place.

The awards are based on two surveys: one in which 10,000 consumers are asked about their shopping habits across all channels; and another one focusing on online shopping only, also with 10,000 participants. The customers are asked to rank their experience from 1 to 10 and how likely they are to recommend a shop to a friend.

”Amazon’s focus has always been the customer and winning this accolade for customer satisfaction demonstrates its success in delivering what the modern shopper wants: convenience and value”, said Maureen Hinton, Global Research Director at GlobalData, in a press release.

While Amazon won accolades for overall satisfaction, John Lewis is this year’s leader in fashion, having won Best Clothing Retailer. It was also chosen as Best Multichannel Retailer, which reflects the company’s recent investments to match the quality of its e-commerce and mobile apps to the brick-and-mortar stores.

JD sports can also celebrate its good results, having been chosen as Best Online Fulfilment Retailer. Customers are happy with the shop’s “try before you buy” approach, the alternative payment options made available and the unlimited delivery scheme. Customers can buy as many items as they want, paying a fixed delivery fee of 9.99 pounds.

The Customer Satisfaction Awards have been running since 2008, but were known as Verdict Awards until 2016. Last year, AO.com was chosen as Best UK Retailer, followed by John Lewis and ASOS, which also won Best Clothing Retailer.