Amazon expands virtual footwear try-on feature to Europe

Amazon is expanding its augmented reality (AR) try-on service for footwear to Europe following its initial launch in the US earlier this year.

European shoppers can now use their phones to virtually try on footwear from brands including New Balance, Superga, Puma, Lacoste, and Reebok.

The US retail giant developed its own computer vision machine learning (CVML) to visualise what a product will look like on a customer before buying.

Amazon first launched a try-on service for sunglasses in the summer.

A long list of fashion companies have announced the launch of virtual try-on features in recent years as consumers seek new and innovative ways to shop.

Browns, Perfect Corp, Pangaia, and JD have all announced new features, while US retail giant Gap last summer acquired Drapr, an e-commerce startup and app enabling customers to create 3D avatars and virtually try on clothing.