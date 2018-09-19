Amazon Fashion Europe launches affordable activerwear brand Aurique

Amazon Fashion Europe has launched a new fall/winter collection under its activewear label Aurique that consists of a wide range of workout outfits and athleisure styles, including leggings, sports bras, tops and running jackets. The company said, Aurique delivers fashion-inspired sportswear at a fair price that's perfect for everyday activities.

Commenting on the new collection, Frances Russell, Vice President of Amazon Fashion Private Brands Europe, said in a statement: "Aurique was created to adapt to the active and often stressful lifestyle of our clients and to complete their wardrobe with beautifully designed, fashion inspired activewear and at the same time deliver stylish athleisure outfits that are affordable and in which they feel good, no matter what the occasion. "

Existing private labels from Amazon Fashion include Truth & Fable with women's casualwear, find., A street style inspired men's and women's brand, Iris & Lilly, a modern lingerie label for women and Meraki, a premium basics label for women and men.

Picture credit:Amazon Europe press portal