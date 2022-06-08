Amazon Fashion expands 'Luxury Stores' to Europe

Amazon Fashion is bringing its ‘Luxury Stores at Amazon’ concept to customers in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, following its successful launch in the US with Oscar de la Renta in September 2020.

The “elevated” shopping experience will offer ready-to-wear collections from both established and emerging luxury fashion brands, including Christopher Kane, Dundas, Elie Saab, Mira Mikati, Rianna+Nina, Boglioli, Jonathan Cohen, and Altuzarra. With Amazon adding that more fashion and beauty brands will join the platform in the future.

Collections are sold directly from the participating brands and designers, explains Amazon, meaning that brands make decisions independently regarding their inventory, selection, and pricing. While Amazon offers the brands the tools and technology to create and personalise original content in each of their unique brand voices to help them engage and inspire new customers. A concept that Amazon notes is great for “opening a new door for designers and brands to access existing and new luxury customers”.

Image: Amazon Fashion by Angelo Pennetta

Xavier Flamand, vice president of Amazon Seller Services, said in a statement: “Brands within Luxury Stores at Amazon are able to speak authentically about their collections to our customers, empowering customers to define luxury for themselves.

“Amazon focuses on providing brands and designers with innovative resources including motion graphics and enhanced auto play imagery, to further share their stories and connect to a fashion-engaged customer base.”

Customers in Europe and the US can access ‘Luxury Stores’ on multiple devices, via the Amazon mobile app, desktop, mobile and tablet browsers.

Image: Amazon Fashion by Angelo Pennetta

Ruth Diaz, vice president of Amazon Fashion Europe, added: “We’re delighted to be offering more choice to our European customers with the launch of Luxury Stores at Amazon, where they can browse an inspiring range of luxury styles for all occasions, from established designers such as Elie Saab to emerging brands like Mira Mikati.

“Fashion is an area where we continue to innovate and add selection, and we’re always looking for opportunities to offer our diverse, fashion-engaged customers more of their favourite brands and styles. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing to support brands with innovative tools and resources so they can share their latest collections and unique stories with our customers across Europe season after season.”

Image: Amazon Fashion by Angelo Pennetta

To launch ‘Luxury Stores at Amazon’ in Europe, the online retailer has created an ‘out-of-the-box’ campaign shot by Angelo Pennetta, styled by Charlotte Collet, featuring models Kristen McMenamy, Precious Lee, Leon Dame, and Dara. The campaign invites Amazon customers to get ready for a summer “where individuality and self-expression are celebrated and luxury fashion is redefined”.