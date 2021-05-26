Amazon Fashion launches Local Label Hub

Amazon Fashion has launched the Local Label Hub - a new digital store shining a spotlight on small and medium-sized local brands and designers.

The online hub offers brands and designers the opportunity to present their latest collections to millions of new customers, Amazon said.

Brands already featured on the hub include Les Girls Les Boys, The Cotton London, Temperley, Kat Maconie and Rachel Jackson London.

“We’ve launched Local Label Hub to champion small and medium-sized fashion companies in a designated area on-site, to help them to reach new customers,” an Amazon Fashion spokesperson told Vogue Business.

This latest launch comes as Amazon continues to step up its presence on the fashion scene.

The company has recently released a flurry of fashion launches, including Savage x Fenty vol.2, The Drop, and StyleSnap, and last year debuted ‘Luxury Stores’, a new platform on its app for luxury brands.