Amazon launch Instant Pickup

Amazon have launched Instant Pickup, an addition to their app which offers Prime and Student Prime users a curated selection of daily essentials, available to pick up in two minutes or less at a five dedicated pick up points.

Customers use Amazon’s app to select items including snacks, drinks and phone chargers, whilst Amazon workers load orders into lockers within two minutes, sending a retrieval barcode to the customer.

Currently only in the US, Amazon have five fully staffed locations including one at University of California at Berkeley where Instant Pickups can take place. The retail giant already operate 22 pickup locations on or near college campuses across the country, with plans to expand Instant Pickup into them later this year.

“As shopping behaviors continue to evolve, customers consistently tell us that they want items even faster. Whether it’s a snack on-the-go, replacing a lost phone charger in the middle of a hectic day or adding Alexa to your life with an Echo, Instant Pickup saves Prime members time. While Instant Pickup is available at select pickup locations today, we’re excited about bringing this experience to more customers soon.” said Ripley MacDonald, Director, Student Programs, Amazon.

Instant Pickup is the next logical step for Amazon to push brick-and-mortar sales, combatting longer delivery times that often turn customers looking for fresh food or emergency items to more convenient stores.