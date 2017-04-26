Amazon launches new local-weather personalised shopping service

Amazon has launched a new personalised shopping service which is set to offer products to shoppers based on their local weather conditions.

The new service, which launched on Tuesday and is part of Amazon's #NowItsSummer campaign, focuses on offering useful and fun products depending on weather conditions - such as sun cream, sunglasses and bathing suits on a sunny day and umbrellas, anoraks and rain boots on a rainy day. The service was developed by Amazon based on previous seasonal sales research. It uses new technology which studies weather data as part of an algorithm to suggest weather appropriate items based on the consumers current location.

The online retail giant hopes the new service will help them better understand when British consumers start making their summer purchases. In the past, the majority of British shoppers hold off on buying summer-related products, such as flip-flops and sunglasses until the first Sunday of June, which is three days after the official start of British summertime.

Photo: Amazon new personalised shopping weather service