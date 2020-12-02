Amazon Luxury Stores adds Mark Cross

Luxury accessories brand Mark cross is joining Amazon Luxury Stores, Amazon’s platform for luxury fashion. The digital gifting suite officially launched today.

The gifting suite features a mix of small leather goods including wallets, passport covers, games, and home decor items, as well as Mark Cross’ new Essentials range, featuring small pouches made from upcycled materials. Price points range from 175 dollars to 2990 dollars.

Mark Cross wanted to partner with Amazon Luxury Stores because they wanted to make use of Amazon’s delivery services and free return policy. With e-commerce’s acceleration as king brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic, the company also thought it was a very smart time to partner with Amazon.

The gifting suite will run through December, and new products will be added after the holidays. Amazon also counts top luxury brands Oscar de la Renta and Roland Mouret amount their Luxury Stores partners, and their roster is only expected to continue growing.

photo credit: Ethan James Green