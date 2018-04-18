Amazon makes it easier for international shopping

Amazon has announced that customers globally will be able to browse and shop more than 45 million products from the US to their country through the newly launched International Shopping experience within the Amazon shopping app.

Available in five languages, including English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, German, and Brazilian Portuguese, customers will be able to view clear pricing in 25 currencies, shipping costs and import duty estimates, with Amazon coordinating with courier services for customs clearance on behalf of the customer so there are no surprises at the time of purchase or delivery.

Samir Kumar, VP of Amazon exports and expansion, said: “We are always innovating on behalf of our customers, and with today’s launch, we are making the shopping experience on mobile devices even better and more convenient for our customers who live outside the US.

“Customers have been asking for a way to easily find and shop only for products available to be shipped to them. The International Shopping experience solves this customer need and makes it simple to browse, shop and ship more than 45 million products to over a hundred countries around the world.”

Products included are across a wide range of categories including clothing, shoes, electronics, books, and toys.

The International Shopping experience is currently only available via the Amazon Shopping app, which is free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.