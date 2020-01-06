Amazon might open stores in Germany

Amazon is considering open stores in Germany, its second biggest market after the United States. Amazon has physical stores in the United States, its largest market, including Whole Foods, which they acquired and checkout-free Amazon Go food stores.

Ralf Kleber, Amazon's e-commerce head in Germany, told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that Amazon wants to push shopping through Alexa, which is why they were selling their Echo Dot device at a low price point to encourage this. Potential retail stores are expected to open sometime within the next year, although Kleber declined to give concrete details on Amazon's future brick-and-mortar footprint in the country.

Amazon is likely to open a bookstore in Germany where they can sell to kindle e-readers. In addition to their plans for Germany, Amazon also plans to open a new supermarket in the US.