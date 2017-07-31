Amazon moves further into fashion with ‘see now, buy now’ Nicopanda collaboration

Streetwear brand Nicopanda have joined forces with Amazon Fashion Europe on a ‘see now, buy now’ capsule collection, set to launch this September.

Nicopanda plans to showcase the six-piece, unisex collection at their Amazon sponsored, London Fashion Week debut this September 16. The Nicopanda show will be held at the ecommerce giant’s European Fashion Photography Studio in Hoxton, with the pieces launched on Amazon’s five European fashion sites immediately after the show.

Nicola Formichetti, Creative Director at Nicopanda and famous for his roles at Uniqlo and Diesel said "I am excited to have joined forces with Amazon Fashion as it is synonymous with fast delivery and great selection, a perfect choice for this exclusive capsule collection".

Made up of a hoodie, long sleeve tee, bomber jacket, oversized scarf, clutch bag and leggings, the capsule collection is "true to Nicopanda's DNA, unisex with an international street-culture aesthetic. Each piece includes signature Nicopanda graphic motifs and a bold colour palette," Formichetti explained.

Susan Saideman, Vice President for Amazon Fashion Europe said "Nicopanda's designs immediately turn heads, so we can see why it is a firm favourite with the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga. We're excited to bring such an exciting brand to our customers for the first time this September.”

‘Amazon Prime Now’ customers in London will be able to order and receive the collection within one hour of the show, for a charge of 6.99 pounds, or for free within two hours.

This announcement sees Amazon push further into the fashion retail sector, offering an alternative approach to ‘see now, buy now’ for brands.

Photo courtesy of Amazon Fashion