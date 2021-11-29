Amazon plans for Abu Dhabi fulfillment center by 2024

Reuters has reported that Amazon has plans to open a fulfillment center in Abu Dhabi for 2024. Amazon has entered a partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office to establish the fulfillment center, which will be built in accordance with the company’s carbon reduction strategies.

The new fulfillment center is expected to create thousands of jobs in Abu Dhabi, expanding the UAE’s retail sector. The UAE has also set a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Upon its completion, the new Amazon fulfillment center is expected to be the most technologically advanced fulfillment center in Abu Dhabi. The new center will be 175,000-square-meters and will give local retailers access through new markets via Amazon.