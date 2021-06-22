Amazon Prime day 2021 is here

Amazon.com Inc.'s two-day Prime Day event is happening now with more than 2 million deals on offer. The e-commerce giant's biggest shopping extravaganza of the year started June 21 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs for 48 hours, through June 22.

Prime Day 2021 will feature the largest number of deals ever offered in the seven year history of the Prime Day Celebrations. New deals are being launched throughout the full 48 hours of Prime Day.

The Prime members will get two days of epic savings including featured lightning deals, which offer jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands, categories, and products. The offers are available in almost all categories including fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and more.

The company is also offering deals in Whole Foods Market, Amazon Music, Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited, and Amazon Explore.

Prime members get 50 percent off on all interactive live streamed experiences from Amazon Explore this Prime Day.

Further, celebrated artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi are starring in Amazon's Prime Day Show, as part of the annual Prime Day event.

Prime members can also save in small business section, such as Amazon Handmade, Amazon Launchpad, Fashion, Beauty and Wellness, Baby, Kitchen, and Home Furniture, among others. Members can shop across local Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned, and many more small businesses.

Amazon said it will spend more than 100 million dollars for Prime Day and throughout the rest of 2021 to support small businesses selling on Amazon.

The Prime Day, which was launched in 2015, is now running in 20 countries. These include the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day. The company currently has more than 200 million paid members around the world.

Among many other offers, Prime members get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card for the entire month of June.

Amazon has also launched its Back-to-School and Off-to-College storefronts offering classroom essentials.

In the U.S., Prime members receive ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery coast to coast.

Prime members also receive free two-day delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S.(DPA)