Amazon Prime Day announced for June 21-22

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day will take place on June 21-22, offering more than two million deals worldwide.

The two-day event by the e-commerce giant will feature discounts across all categories including fashion, home, beauty, and electronics. The savings will be on brands like Levi’s, iRobot, Samsung, and Redken. There will also be entertainment deals and never-before-seen exclusives across the Prime platforms including Prime Video and Amazon Music.

The discounts will be available to Prime members from June 21 at 3 am EDT across the US, UK, UAE, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

“Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, and we’re excited to bring members great deals across an incredible selection, whether members want to shop and save on top brands, buzzworthy items, or small business collections,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime in a statement.

He added, “Since we launched Prime Day in 2015, it’s delivered great new ways to shop, gift, watch movies and TV, and even dance, and we’re excited to carry on that tradition.”

Prime Day offerings have been postponed in Canada and India due to the pandemic. Amazon is donating 1.5 million dollars for covid-19 relief to the Canadian Red Cross, United Way of Canada, and True North Aid.