Amazon Prime Day sales surpassed Black Friday

Amazon’s Prime Day has broken sales records with 60 percent growth globally compared with last year, surpassing sales seen on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This year’s event marked the third annual Prime Day, which offers deals reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members, and saw the online sale running for 30-hours, starting at 6pm on July 11.

Amazon said that tens of millions of Prime subscribers made a purchase on Prime Day 2017, more than 50 percent higher than the prior year, with the e-tailer’s Echo Dot being the most popular purchase globally.

The online retailer also added that more new members joined Prime on July 11 than on any single day before, as they looked to purchase the exclusive deals.

Other purchases in the UK included more than 13,000 pairs of sports shoes, over 31,000 exercise and fitness products, as well as toothbrushes, headphones, game consoles, toys, power tools, kitchen items, and camping gear.

Amazon UK country manager Doug Gurr said: “Prime members in the UK have loved Prime Day – in fact the day was our biggest day of the year so far, and by 9pm customers had already ordered more items than Prime Day last year.