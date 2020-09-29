Amazon Prime Day to take place on 13-14 October

Amazon has announced that its annual Prime Day will this year take place on 13-14 October after initially being delayed due to Covid-19.

The company said it would be investing an additional 100 million dollars in special Prime Day and holiday promotional programmes to “further its support of small businesses during Covid-19 and beyond”.

Prime Day has been becoming increasingly popular in recent years, with the two-day event offering Prime members discounts across all categories. The event this year was originally slated for July but was delayed due to Covid-19.

The event is available for customers in the US, UK, UAE, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia. For the first time, it is also available in Turkey and Brazil this year.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO worldwide consumer.

“This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes - and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season.”