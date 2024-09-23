Amazon Prime Days to return October 8 to 9

Amazon is bringing back its Prime Big Deal Days next month ahead of the holiday season. Running from October 8 to 9, Prime members will have access to special deals with up to 40 percent off on toys, beauty, fashion, home decor and more.

Some of the key offers set to run during Prime Days include Halloween costumes and accessories for families starting at 5 dollars, up to 55 percent off on select Amazon devices as well as other discounts on electronics from brands such as Beats, Samsung, and Fujifilm. In addition, Amazon will also roll out new discounts and deals as often as every 5 minutes during its Prime Days, giving members the opportunity to shop early and frequently for the best offers.

“We’re gearing up for another exciting holiday shopping season, filled with unbeatable deals on beloved brands, seasonal products, and popular gifts available exclusively for Prime members,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Prime Worldwide, in a statement.

“Exclusive savings events like Prime Big Deal Days combined with unlimited fast, free delivery of 300+ million products across more than 35 categories year-round put Prime in a class of its own and make membership a better value than ever before. Whether Prime members are hoping to cross items off their gift lists early, looking forward to hosting joyful gatherings, or scoring something special for themselves, Prime Big Deal Days is here for all their holiday needs and more.”

In addition, Amazon is helping Prime customers streamline their holiday shopping through its curated shopping list, the Holiday Shop, which includes trending items from leading brands across 35 categories. Prime customers can also rely on Rufus, Amazon’s AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, to provide personalized gift suggestions from its extensive selection, so Prime customers can easily find the ideal gift for each individual on their list.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will commence on October 8 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and for the first time, Turkey. Prime members in Japan will be able to participate later in October.

Amazon added that US Prime members will have access to over 300 million items with free Prime shipping, in addition to tens of millions of popular products eligible for free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, which is now available across more than 120 metropolitan areas in the United States.

US Prime members can also utilize the Amazon Day service to select a specific day of the week for package deliveries, allowing for the consolidation of multiple orders into fewer shipments.