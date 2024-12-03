Amazon reports record-breaking Black Friday Week & Cyber Monday 2024

Online giant Amazon has reported a new record-breaking Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday. This Thanksgiving holiday seasonal sale event was the company’s largest to date, compared to the same 12-day period ending on Cyber Monday in prior years.

Running from November 21 to December 2, Amazon offered some of the biggest deals of the season across the 12-day period, resulting in record sales and a record number of items sold.

In the US, some of the best-selling product categories were electronics, beauty, and toys, with items like Beats headphones and earbuds, Samsung TVs, Barbie, Play-Doh, Shark vacuums and air purifiers, and Medicube beauty devices and skincare being the highest in demand.

The holiday shopping event was also the biggest to date for independent sellers, with more than 60 percent of sales made across Amazon during Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday stemming from independent sellers.

"We know how much our customers appreciate saving money, and our customers saved billions with us during this year’s holiday shopping event,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of worldwide Amazon Stores, in a statement. “And we have many more fun and exciting ways for them to continue to save this holiday season.”

Amazon’s results are likely due to the price-cutting competitive measures offered by the online giant. A study by e-commerce analytics firm Profitero found that Amazon offered the lowest online prices among leading US retailers, averaging 14 percent lower as the holiday season approached.