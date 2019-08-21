Amazon tests "top brand" label on fashion items

Amazon is working to sell more clothing. The retail giant has started labeling certain fashion items with a "Top Brand" badge, similarly to how it labels items as "Best Seller" or "Amazon's Choice."

The "Top Brand" badge is currently limited to a select number of search terms in the Clothing and Shoes category. A few top product results feature the badge under the product image.

Currently, brands including Fruit of the Loom, Under Armour and New Balance are named as Amazon's top brands. While Amazon's criteria in determining a top brand, Business Insider reported that the feature is not related to Amazon Advertising, so brands are not paying for the badge on their products.

Marketplace Pulse hypothesized that the "Top Brand" badge might be Amazon's why to help established brands stand out from competition, similarly to how Instagram has verified accounts.