Amazon to boost online indies through high street pop-ups

Amazon is launching a programme to help small online businesses grow by bringing them to the high street in the form of pop-up stores.

Amazon partnered with small business support group Enterprise Nation, Direct Line for Business and Square to create the programme, called Clicks and Mortar, which will see more than 100 small online brands given the opportunity to reach customers on the high street for the first time through 10 brick-and-mortar pop-up stores.

The first pop-up will open on St Mary's Gate in central Manchester on 3 June, and will be followed by the opening of pop-up stores in Wales, Scotland, the Midlands, Yorkshire and across the South East. The year-long pilot programme aims to highlight the benefits of combining in-store and online retail, and an independent research consultant commissioned to produce an analysis of the impact of the pilot will submit findings to the Government following the call for new ideas to inform the Future High Streets strategy.

Amazon is also helping to create over 150 full-time apprenticeships at small online businesses through a new one million pound SME Apprenticeship Fund. Lasting between 15-18 months, apprentices working for small businesses will receive a mix of in-work, online and classroom training within the programme.

“UK shoppers like to shop both online and in high street stores, and our intention is to help small businesses succeed by combining the best elements of online and high street retail,” Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, said in a statement. “This new concept will provide small businesses with the space, technology and support to experience physical retail for the first time, while enabling customers to discover new brands on their local high streets.”

Doug Gurr, UK country manager at Amazon, added: “Small businesses are one of our most important customer groups, and we’re thrilled to work with Enterprise Nation to design a comprehensive package to help entrepreneurs across the UK grow their businesses, both in-store and online.