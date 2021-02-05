Amazon to hire 1,000 apprentices across UK in 2021

Amazon has announced it is offering 1,000 new full-time apprenticeship roles across the UK this year.

The programmes will span 25 different schemes, covering a range of skillsets, from automation engineering to broadcast production, robotics to safety technician.

The company said 500 of these positions will be offered to its existing workforce, providing opportunities to retrain and gain new skills.

Amazon then aims to hire the qualified apprenticeships across Amazon’s UK supply chain, including fulfilment centres, delivery stations, sortation centres, head offices and development centres.

The apprenticeships will last between 14 months and four years depending on the scheme and will pay a minimum of 10.80 pounds per hour in the London area and 9.70 pounds in other parts of the UK, up to 30,000 pounds a year for degree-level apprenticeships.

Amazon hired 10,000 workers in the UK last year.