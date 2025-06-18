Amazon to host first-ever four day Prime Day event

Online marketplace giant Amazon is set to bring back its Prime Day sales event, extending the discount offer to four days for the first time.

Running from July 8 to July 11, the summer sale shopping event offers Prime members access to limited deals across a range of categories, from apparel to personal care and books.

Another new addition to this year's sales event is 'Today's Big Deals,' a curated series of themed daily offers spotlighting some of the event's most compelling discounts, available exclusively to Prime members.

"New this year, we're offering exclusive deals, including fuel discounts for summer travel, alongside some of our lowest prices of the year from top brands," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, in a statement.

"We're also excited about our enhanced Prime for Young Adults membership, giving 18–24-year-olds the ability to enjoy new exclusive perks like 5 percent cash back for a limited time, plus new shopping features that make discovering personalized savings easier than ever."

Ahead of Prime Day, Prime members will also gain early access to significant savings across key categories—from home tech and fashion to groceries and everyday essentials. These pre-event offers provide strong value well before the official kickoff. Additional early deals include up to 30 percent off select Amazon-owned brands.

From July 1, Prime members can also shop school supplies and household staples from Amazon Basics starting at 3 dollars, along with seasonal fashion from Amazon Essentials, including dresses and swimwear from 12 dollars.

"Prime Day is about celebrating our members by providing them with exceptional savings and convenient delivery, and now is an excellent time to save."