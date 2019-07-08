Amazon workers plan a strike for this month's Prime Day

Amazon's employees are planning a protest that could compromise Prime Day. Scheduled for July 15 and 16, Prime Day is "2-day parade of epic deals," according to the retailer's website. Over the course of the event, Amazon offers its Prime subscription members extra savings for limited times on a wide selection of items. This will be the fifth year Amazon has held the sales event.

While consumers might be gearing up for an eventful shopping spree early next week, Amazon workers are getting ready to strike. Bloomberg reported today that warehouse workers in an Amazon facility in Minnesota are planning a six-hour work stoppage to bring the company's attention to their demands for improved working rights.

As one of the perks of being a Prime member is access to free, two-day shipping, a warehouse strike during the company's busiest shopping day could potentially compromise the timely fulfillment of Prime Day orders.

While previous actions taken by workers in the facility led to changes that allowed Muslim workers more leniency with their work quotas during Ramadan and the designation of a prayer space, employees have told Bloomberg that they still have requests from the company.

In response to the protests, a spokesperson from Amazon told Business Insider that the company feels it has already met the workers' demands. The statement reads: "We provide great employment opportunities with excellent pay - ranging from $16.25-$20.80 an hour, and comprehensive benefits including health care, up to 20 weeks parental leave, paid education, promotional opportunities, and more. We encourage anyone to compare our pay, benefits, and workplace to other retailers and major employers in the Shakopee community and across the country."