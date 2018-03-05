Ambitious new plans to transform Wembley Park unveiled

Quintain, the London developer behind the retail transformation of Wembley Park, has unveiled its ambitious vision for the 3 billion pounds scheme. As one of the largest urban regeneration projects set to take place, the transformation plan includes a host of independent stores and restaurants, new space for start-ups and artists’ studios as well an imaginative use of social spaces.

The new plans for the 85-acre site that surrounds the national stadium see the area divided into four distinct new districts. Each new area has a project name and the final names will be decided in consultation with the local community. The Boulevard will be designated for retail and dining experiences, The Village will feature a curated mix of independent operations, while the White Horse Square will be home to daily convenience store s and cafes. The Park will then be home to all health and well-being services and feature a seven-acre urban park.

“While greater use of social spaces is happening in pockets, such as Brixton, with individual cafes and one-off shops, Wembley Park puts this vision at the core of our ambition right across the site,” commented Matt Slade, Retail Director of Quintain in a statement. “This is one of the first times in the UK that shared spaces have been at the heart of the thinking on such a massive scale. We’re also creating facilities for the creative arts to flourish and for start-up businesses to prosper.”

Under the scheme, artists’ studios will offer space for creativity to thrive as new community engagement initiatives have been launched in line with the Wembley Park regeneration plan, such as the Yellow Pavilion, a social space for workshops for those who live and work and study in Wembley. Plans also include a new NHS centre, a school, a library and a new theatre, with a total of 500,000 square feet of retail and leisure space being provided in addition to 633,000 square feet of new office space and 7,000 new homes when fully completed in 2027.

The majority retail and leisure construction work is set to be completed in 2020, with more than 40 new stores, restaurants and services complementing the current and proposed retail offers at London Designer Outlet (LDO) opening. In addition, Boxpark Wembley will feature another 27 independent dining restaurants, bars and cafés when it opens this summer. “We expect to attract footfall of over 20 million a year and a projected annual retail spend of 328 million pounds, which is more than Camden, London Victoria or Ealing Broadway,” added Slade.

“The additional retail and leisure space will help cement Wembley Park’s fast-growing status as an exciting new destination to rival the very best areas of London. With excellent communications links to central London, the Home Counties as well as domestic and international tourists, we’re sure we’ll have something for everyone.”

Photos: courtesy of Quintain