American Apparel has relaunched in the UK

American Apparel has relaunched online this month for the UK market with a message of more “inclusivity and diversity” across its product range.

Sabina Weber, director of marketing at American Apparel, said: “The UK is a loved and important market for American Apparel and customer demand made it easy for us to make the decision to enter back into the market.”

The brand, which has faced controversy for its use of young women in its advertising that were deemed ‘inappropriately sexualised’, will return online only with its basics range, as well as new additions designed to appeal to audiences of all shapes and sizes, underpinned by a strong message of “body positivity, empowerment, inclusivity and diversity,” it said in a statement.

To help with the relaunch American Apparel has appointed creative agency Thinking Juice to produce an integrated marketing campaign across social, digital, and out of home channels alongside a PR push by agency, Fabric PR.

Weber added: “We needed a partner who could act as our brand guardian on the ground and advise us strategically on how to meet our brand and business goals, and Thinking Juice met the brief perfectly.”

Chris Cardew, head of planning at Sideshow Group, the owner of Thinking Juice, said: “We’re privileged to be helping such an iconic brand like American Apparel make their comeback, they’ve been missed. They have a great brand story and the product is as good as it’s ever been, if not better. UK fashion will be richer with them around again.”

In 2017, American Apparel filing for bankruptcy and closed all 13 of its UK stores. The brand’s intellectual property and other assets were acquitted by Canadian company, Gildan Activwear, who relaunched it as an online outlet in the US last August.

Image: courtesy of American Apparel