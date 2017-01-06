American Apparel prepares for store closures

Los Angeles - As American Apparel nears its bankruptcy, the closures are tunneling in. Recently, the basics apparel brand has shown its preparing for shuttering its sales starting with sales in its existing locations.

Recently, Forever 21 and Amazon have shown interest in acquiring the Made-in-LA company. Authentic Brands Group and Next Level Apparel also are in talks with the retailer, according to Reuters. As American Apparel comes closer to its acquisition and letting the next company takeover, it shows throughout its locations that the stores are nearing closures.

Many stores in SoCal have already put up signs announcing 40 percent off of everything in the store. With the sale, which started as an end-of-year promotion, everything in stores is also final sale. Although not confirmed publicly, the continuation of the sale along with the company’s impending bankruptcy suggest that the retailer may be closing its stores sooner rather than later.

The store closures come as no surprise as the company has shut down many locations this past year already. The Los Angeles-based retailer already announced its international branch was to close last month. By December 24, the U.K. branch had already closed approximately a dozen stores with only one remaining in London. As previously reported by WWD, all 107 locations of the company were unlikely to stay operating under the new buyer. Some of the stores may be acquired in the bankruptcy auction, but the leftover flagships will close by April 2017.

Photo credit: FashionUnited