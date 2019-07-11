American Eagle to offer cannabis-based products

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. will be selling personal care products infused with cannabidiol (also known as CBD) in the United States.

According to a press release from Green Growth Brands Inc., the retailer put in an order at the cannabis company for these products. These products were developed exclusively for American Eagle, and include a wide variety of CBD products such as lotions, muscle balms, and aromatherapy. The fashion brand is expected to start selling products in October.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with American Eagle, a leader in the specialty retail space,” said Peter Horvath, the chief executive officer of Green Growth Brands, in a statement. “GGB provided the expertise necessary to develop the product formulations and packaging to create a really special line of products.