American Vintage opens two stores in Ireland

French ready-to-wear brand American Vintage has cemented its presence in Ireland with the opening of two stores in Dublin.

Located at 34 Exchequer street, the womenswear store offers a wide selection of essentials, colourful knits, long coats and close-fitting tops. The outlet adopted the look of a retro-style café, with warm-toned pendant lights, walls covered in mosaic-effect tiles and a neon sign in the shape of the brand's logo.

A few metres further down the street, at number 32, American Vintage has also set up its men's boutique. It features thick down jackets, wool sweaters, cotton jackets and straight pants. The range is rounded off by hats and scarves. The brand was already sold in Ireland through an outlet in the Kildare Village shopping center.

On Instagram, American Vintage simultaneously announced the release of the second edition of its "The Amv Journal". It is now available for all purchases made on the brand's e-shop or in a selection of its boutiques, including its locations in Amsterdam, Milan, New York and Paris.

Launched in 2005, American Vintage has an international reach. The brand has its own boutiques in almost 20 countries, including Portugal, the US, Austria, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.