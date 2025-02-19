AMI opens its largest store yet in Paris

French contemporary fashion brand AMI has opened its largest store worldwide in the exclusive Marais neighbourhood of Paris.

Located at 96 Rue de Turenne, the store spans more than 6,400 square feet over two floors, and as the largest store in its portfolio, it houses AMI’s complete collections of menswear, womenswear and accessories.

The store was designed by Alexandre Mattiussi, founder and creative director of AMI, and the Parisian architect duo Olivier Marty and Karl Fournier from Studio KO, and features materials such as stone, wood and leather to create “a lavish, warm atmosphere”.

The warmth of the wood and leather is in contrast with the Euville stone, featured in shelving, tables, walls, and flooring, while the shop windows are fitted with stone shelves and mirrored metal, and the checkout counters are coated in quartz revealing black, gold, ivory and ochre tones.

Mattiussi said in a statement: "Inaugurating the new AMI flagship in my beloved Paris marks a special milestone for me. The city is not only AMI’s hometown but also one of my main sources of inspiration. The opening strengthens our presence in the city.

“The steady growth of AMI in the past few years made it necessary to have a larger space to welcome customers and friends from France and abroad. Opening this store, our largest in the world, is the crowning touch. Le Marais is one of the most sought-after areas in Paris: central, creative, exciting, it is a great place to visit and enjoy, for Parisians and visitors alike."

Alongside its collections, the Marais boutique will also house AMI For Ever, the brand’s second-hand, circular fashion initiative. The concierge-like service will allow customers to donate their pre-owned AMI pieces at the boutique in exchange for a voucher to shop online at amiparis.com and forever.amiparis.com.