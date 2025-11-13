Ami Paris opens first Belgian flagship in Brussels

The French premium brand Ami Paris opened its first flagship in Belgium, in Brussels, on November 7, bringing its total number of stores to 124.

Led for twelve years by the duo Alexandre Mattiussi (creative director) and Nicolas Santi-Weil (chief executive officer), Ami Paris is focusing on Brussels after opening in major world cities, from Los Angeles to Beijing, via Hong Kong and Tokyo. This new opening is part of a strategy that favours its own retail network over wholesale. In 2024, the brand reduced its network by more than 100 wholesale accounts, according to WWD.

Opened at 5 Place du Grand Sablon in a former antique shop, the store covers 190 square metres and is divided into two spaces: one for the menswear and womenswear collections, and the other for accessories. It follows the Ami Paris store concept, which aims to be: “intimate, timeless and romantic”, to better reflect the Parisian spirit that defines the brand.

The brand stated in a press release that it carefully selected materials to echo the flagship in the Marais district of Paris (its largest store), using soft beige tones, occasional touches of oak wood and mirrors.

Ami Paris' new Brussels flagship. Credits: Ami Paris.

Local and experiential activations

To celebrate its opening, the brand has invested in a culinary experience by collaborating with a local chocolate shop (Elizabeth), located nearby. From December 2 to 8, nine chocolates are inspired by the brand's aesthetic, while the Elizabeth boutique is decorated in the Ami Paris style.

Local cafés in the city - Costermans Café, Café Capital, Café du Sablon, Café Janson - are also part of the activation. They are serving coffees with Ami Paris branded chocolates, some of which contain invitations to the new store with special gifts.

This type of local partnership is not a first for the brand. It previously accompanied the opening of its Marais flagship with a series of activations involving local businesses in the Parisian district (a café-bistro, bakery, florist and greengrocer). This “neighbourhood marketing” allows it to integrate into the local fabric and daily life of the area. Instead of waiting for people to come to it, the brand goes to places its customers already frequent, thereby reinforcing the friendly and approachable brand image cultivated by Ami.

In 2023, Ami Paris' turnover exceeded 300 million euros (source WWD). Backed by the Chinese fund HongShan Capital Group (formerly Sequoia China), the French company may soon no longer be part of its portfolio. However, the divestment of the Chinese group's majority stake is not an “emergency”, as Nicolas Santi-Weil, CEO of Ami Paris, clarified in an email to FashionUnited last May.

Ami Paris' new Brussels flagship. Credits: Ami Paris

Ami Paris' new Brussels flagship. Credits: Ami Paris