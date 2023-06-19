Amiri reopens expanded Rodeo Drive flagship store

Los Angeles luxury brand Amiri has reopened its flagship store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills and expanded it in line with the “brand’s growth to represents the multi-faceted world of Amiri”.

The flagship now spans 4,300 square feet, offering an additional 1,033 square feet to house the brand's extensive range of collections across menswear, womenswear, children's, footwear and accessories, as well as a limited-edition capsule collection exclusive to the store.

Credits: Image: Amiri; Amiri Rodeo Drive flagship store

The store has been redesigned by founder and creative director Mike Amiri in collaboration with Paris-based design NOCOD Studio, alongside a partnership with US design firm Two One Two Design.

The new space offers a gallery-like environment to mirror the Californian contemporary art scene that neighbours the brand’s downtown studio, showcasing Amiri’s collections alongside art installations curated by Mike Amiri.

Credits: Image: Amiri; Amiri Rodeo Drive flagship store

The store’s exhibiting artworks will be on rotation, yet two permanent pieces will remain throughout, added the brand, including ‘A Brand New World #1’ by LA-based artist Wes Lang, a long-term friend and collaborator of the brand, and ‘Instrument Frame Drag’ by California-born artist Jason Revok, whose self-taught graffiti technique aligns with Amiri’s contemporary approach to artisan craft.

Commenting on the new store, Mike Amiri, said in a statement: “We’re extremely proud of the new Rodeo renovation. The store’s innovative open floor gallery concept exemplifies our core values of craft and modernity, uniting retail with creativity and community in a way that is very specific to Amiri.”

Credits: Image: Amiri; Amiri Rodeo Drive flagship store