Ana Luisa prepares for US retail rollout, as it opens its second store in New York City

Now seems like an unlikely time for many retailers and brands to invest in their retail strategy. With many fashion and accessories brands grappling with increasing unpredictability, global trade turmoil, supply chain issues, and a slow in consumer demand, some, like direct-to-consumer (DTC) jewelry brand Ana Luisa, are jumping headfirst into this world of flux and pushing on with business as well.

True to his word, Adam Bohbot, cofounder of Ana Luisa, has continued to expand the brand’s retail presence. After debuting its first store in SoHo, New York, in late 2023—complete with a permanent jewelry studio—the brand has now opened a second location in the heart of the West Village. Recognizing the opportunity to build deeper connections with customers through physical spaces, Bohbot has been working closely with Mariana Plakhotnaia, Creative Partner at GK Concept, Ana Luisa’s retail design firm, to bring this vision to life. We sat down with both of them to discuss the newest store, the brand’s evolving retail strategy, and what lies ahead.

Ana Luisa, West Village store interior Credits: Ana Luisa

Ana Luisa recently opened its second store in New York City, in the West Village - congratulations! Can you tell us why you decided to open a second store in that location, and why now?

Adam Bohbot: "The West Village is such an iconic neighborhood — it has this unique blend of locals and visitors who value quality, creativity, and sustainability, which are all core to Ana Luisa. Opening a store there felt like a natural next step. We've built strong digital momentum, and expanding our retail presence allows us to bring the brand to life in a more personal, immersive way. At a time when customers are craving real connection and meaningful experiences, physical retail allows us to deepen relationships and meet our community where they are — offline and in real life."

How does the West Village store reflect Ana Luisa’s brand vision? How is this location different from the store in SoHo?

Adam Bohbot: “The West Village store reflects a new, futuristic concept that aligns closely with our Gen Z customer—bold, thoughtful, and forward-looking. While our SoHo location introduced the brand to the physical world, the West Village pushes that experience further. It’s designed to feel lighter, more interactive, and more intentional, with innovation woven into every detail. It’s not just a store—it’s a glimpse into where Ana Luisa is headed next.”

Ana Luisa West Village store interior Credits: Ana Luisa

What were some of the biggest takeaways from your first store that influenced the new West Village opening?

Mariana Plakhotnaia: “One of the biggest takeaways from our SoHo location was the success of our permanent jewelry experience. We knew it would be exciting, but we didn’t anticipate just how central it would become to how customers connect with us in-store. It reinforced the value of creating interactive, memorable moments.

So, for the West Village, we built that insight right into the foundation—designing a custom permanent jewelry bar as a core feature of the space, not just an add-on. It's now seamlessly part of the store's layout and flow and anchors the experience."

How are you designing in-store experiences to deepen customer engagement and enhance their shopping experience?

Mariana Plakhotnaia: “Everything in the West Village store is custom-made—from the fixtures to the displays. We reimagined how products are displayed by designing and producing all our fixtures in-house, even 3D printing many of them to reduce waste and minimize our footprint. This sustainable approach allows us to create a more intimate, curated environment that feels distinctly Ana Luisa––a shopping experience that’s personal, intentional, and deeply aligned with the brand’s values.”

Ana Luisa, West Village store permanent jewelry station Credits: Ana Luisa

What are some of the main criteria you look at when choosing locations for your next stores?

Adam Bohbot: “We look for vibrant neighborhoods where conscious consumers live, shop, and connect. Strong foot traffic is important, but it has to be balanced with a real sense of community. We also seek out spaces that allow the brand to feel elevated yet approachable—inviting but still special. Being near other like-minded brands is definitely a plus; it helps create a cohesive environment where our values naturally resonate.”

With stores number three and four on the horizon for Ana Luisa shortly, how do you plan to balance brand consistency with localized product offerings for diverse communities and preferences?

Adam Bohbot: “For us, brand consistency and local adaptation are complementary, not conflicting. Our goal is to deliver a cohesive Ana Luisa experience—bold, thoughtful, and forward-looking—while thoughtfully embedding local nuances that create genuine community connections.

New York City remains a key focus for us. While e-commerce continues to grow, recent data shows that physical retail is still expected to account for over 70 percent of total US retail sales through 2026. Urban centers like Manhattan and Brooklyn are seeing a real resurgence in specialty and experiential retail—permanent jewelry for us, but also across categories like fragrance and cosmetics. It's especially true in neighborhoods that align with lifestyle-driven brands.”

Mariana Plakhotnaia: “Our approach is to stay consistent in quality and ethos while tailoring elements like product curation, in-store events, and visual merchandising to reflect the energy and preferences of each neighborhood. That balance is how we build deeper loyalty, stay relevant, and scale with intention."

Ana Luisa West Village store interior Credits: Ana Luisa

Do you see physical retail becoming a major revenue driver, or is it more about brand presence and connection?

Adam Bohbot: "It's both. Physical retail is a powerful, real-world touchpoint that deepens our connection with customers—but it's also a strong and growing revenue driver. Our stores are not only profitable, they're a meaningful source of new customer acquisition. We're focused on building a retail model that's scalable, financially sound, and deeply aligned with our brand identity and mission. It's about creating spaces that perform and resonate."

What’s your long-term vision for Ana Luisa’s retail expansion across the US and further?

Adam Bohbot: "Our long-term vision is to build a network of flagship stores in key US cities—places where our community already engages with us online—and eventually expand internationally. But we're approaching growth thoughtfully. It's not about rapid expansion but deepening connection, staying true to our brand values, and ensuring every store feels intentional and aligned with the Ana Luisa experience."

Ana Luisa West Village store interior Credits: Ana Luisa

Lastly, what has been the most exciting or rewarding moment for you during the opening of the West Village location?

Adam Bohbot: “For me, the most rewarding moment has been seeing customers walk in, light up, and immediately get who we are. There’s something really special about watching the brand come to life in a physical space and then seeing it resonate naturally with customers.”